Jo’ Burger announce they are closing ‘effective immediately’ as firm goes into liquidation

Jo’ Burger Group – the firm behind Dublin restaurants like CrackBird, Hey Donna, and Jo’ Burger – have announced they are going into liquidation.

A statement was posted on the CrackBird and Jo’ Burger Twitter accounts, confirming the restaurants – as well as their other venues, Hey Donna and Bar Giuseppe – “will cease trading effective immediately.”

“With great regret we confirm that Jo’Burger Group Ltd is going into Liquidation. A combination of factors including challenging tradition conditions have forced this move.“We would like to thank our many customers for their years of support. But mostly thank you and sorry to all of our crew and supplies for their dedication and trust. headtopics.com

