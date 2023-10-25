Jimmy O'Brien grateful for World Cup opportunity

While an injury ruled Cian Healy out of the Rugby World Cup, his Leinster teammate Jimmy O'Brien managed to avoid a similar fate. O'Brien was forced off with a shoulder injury but eventually regained full fitness. He didn't feature in the pool stages but came off the bench in the quarter-finals against New Zealand.

