Jimmy Carr Reveals Near-Death Experience with Meningitis

The comedian, 51, said he was treated in hospital in Ireland when he was still a toddler and was told he “nearly didn’t make it”.

“The doctor sort of went, ‘it’s going to be very painful’. And somehow I’d heard the phrase, and I went, ‘you’ve got to be cruel to be kind’, in a little child’s voice.” It can be very serious if not treated quickly, causing life-threatening sepsis and permanent damage to the brain or nerves.

