Jim McGuinness returns to intercounty management

His move back into intercounty management was, according to Jim McGuinness, a matter of timing. He means the confluence of events in his own life that made accepting the appointment feasible but from Donegal’s perspective, it has come as exceedingly timely.
A year of turmoil — proper chaos with resigning managers and a well-regarded academy system collapsing because of inadequate support from the county executive — has been calmed and a sense of optimism restored by the return of the man whose alchemy put Donegal on top of football two years into his previous appointment. He points out that by the time the first ball is kicked next season, it will be 10 years since that first tour of duty concluded, after a disappointing All-Ireland final defeat by Kerry. In the meantime, McGuinness has immersed himself in professional soccer, working with a variety of teams from Glasgow Celtic to Chinese team Beijing Sinobo Guoan and Charlotte Independence in the US. He has also earned his Uefa Pro Licence badg
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »