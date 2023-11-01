Jess Redden says she's 'learning to be uncomfortable' as a new mam

Jess admitted that she was forced to cancel plans at the last minute due to baby Bobby not playing ball.However, their Halloween plans didn’t go as, well, planned. “We didn’t make my sister’s Halloween party but there’s always next year,” Jess wrote on social media.
“Spent an hour in traffic and eventually had to turn around because the little mite wouldn’t stop crying. “Cancelling plans last minute is new to me and it felt uncomfortable but as a new mum each day I’m learning to be more comfortable with the uncomfortable, he’s the most important thing.”She let first time mothers know: “Gentle reminder to go easy on yourself when things don’t go to plan.”
Jess then went on to share her November intentions. These include: “Be patient & go with the flow; enjoy the moment before trying to capture it; get back to meditation; practice patience – more communicating overreacting, breathwork, gratitude, stillness.”
