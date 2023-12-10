Jess Kelly's Guide to the Best Gadget Gifts

Technology Correspondent Jess Kelly is back with her annual guide to the very best in gadget gifts. If you’re on the hunt for a crafty Kris Kindle, seasonal stocking filler or that something special at the top of the wish list, Jess has options at every price point."This is a great gift for a friend, family member or colleague who always misplaces their keys or access card for the office," Jess said."It pairs to both iOS and Android devices via an app.

You can see where your items are or call them. It’s possible to replace the battery if it dies.""Similar in concept to the Chipolo mentioned above, this is the Apple version. These were massively popular during the summer - people wanted to keep tabs on their luggage," Jess said.This is a 10,000mAh battery pack that I like an awful lot. You’ll get 2.3 charges of a standard smartphone out of it," Jess said. "It has a USB-C port, as well as a USB-A connector port. It’s very light and portable and comes with a 2-year warrant





