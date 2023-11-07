Jennifer Aniston Struggling to Cope Following Matthew Perry's Death

Jennifer Aniston is struggling to cope following the death of former co-star Matthew Perry. Jennifer was seen attending Matthew's funeral and is said to be the most affected of the remaining Friends stars. Matthew was found dead in his Los Angeles home after reportedly drowning in his hot tub. Jennifer is said to be 'struggling acutely' and those close to her are concerned for her wellbeing.

