Jason Corbett and Molly Martens fought since they were married, her mother told police

Michael Lynn trial: Defence claims senior bank staff kept information ‘off the official record’Ashling Murphy murder trial: No evidence that admission by accused was related to the effects of any drug, jury toldStorm Ciarán: Widespread flooding along country’s east coast as river level ‘dangerously high’LATEST STORIESWoman tried for throwing acid at restaurant staff to remain in care of Central Mental Hospital

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSTALKFM: Molly and Tom Martens could ‘walk free’ for killing of Jason CorbettMolly Martens and her father Tom could face no further time in prison for the death of Jason Corbett if they accept a plea bargain

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Molly Martens enters no contest plea to voluntary manslaughter of Jason CorbettThomas Martens pleads guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter of his daughter’s husband

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Molly and Tom Martens accept plea deal for ‘voluntary manslaughter’ of Jason CorbettMolly Martens and her father Tom Martens have accepted a plea deal of voluntary manslaughter of Limerick man Jason Corbett.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Molly Martens and father plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter of Jason CorbettMolly Martens Corbett and her father, Tom Martens, have accepted a plea deal to manslaughter charges relating to the death of Jason Corbett, with sentencing to follow

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Molly and Tom Martens plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter of Jason CorbettA sentencing hearing is expected to commence later today

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Molly Martens feared Jason Corbett killed first wife and could kill her, counsel tells US courtNorth Carolina court to determine sentences after Martens and her father, Thomas Martens, agree to plea deal on lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕