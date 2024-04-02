Jarlath Burns praised for passionate speech after Allianz Football League final

Joe Brolly and Des Cahill were among those to praise Jarlath Burns for his passionate speech after Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 final. Derry beat Dublin in a penalty shootout after the sides couldn't be split in normal or extra-time, with the game finishing in a 3-18 to 2-21 draw after 90-plus minutes of football. The Oak Leaf County won 3-1 on penalties.

GAA President Burns was hailed by many after the game for the speech he made when presenting the trophy to Derry captain Conor Glass. READ MORE:Five talking points as Derry take it to Dublin, Down and Leitrim falter and Burns sounds right tone He said: "Ladies and gentlemen, we have just witnessed some incredible athletes make an exhibition of our game over 90 minutes. You should be proud of every one of them. "Our players are amateur by culture but professional in nature and they showed every skill that we love about gaelic football today in our national stadiu

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GAA President Jarlath Burns praised for passionate speech after league finalDerry beat Dublin in a penalty shootout after the sides couldn't be split in normal or extra-time

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Cork to face Armagh in final round of Allianz Football LeagueCork will host Armagh in the final round of fixtures in Division Two of the Allianz Football League. Both teams will be looking to finish their league campaigns on a high ahead of the start of the championship.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Relegation Battle in Division 2 of Allianz Football LeagueArmagh and Donegal have secured promotion, while Kildare have been relegated in Division 2 of Allianz Football League. Either Louth or Fermanagh will join Kildare in Division 3 next year.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

What time and TV channel is Tyrone vs Monaghan in the Allianz Football LeagueGAA action from Healy Park

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

What time and TV channel is Kildare vs Donegal in the Allianz Football LeagueGAA action from Newtwatch Cullen Park

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

What time and TV channel is Louth vs Fermanagh in the Allianz Football LeagueGAA action from DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »