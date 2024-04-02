Jarlath Burns praised for passionate speech after Allianz Football League final

Joe Brolly and Des Cahill were among those to praise Jarlath Burns for his passionate speech after Sunday's Allianz Football League Division 1 final. Derry beat Dublin in a penalty shootout after the sides couldn't be split in normal or extra-time, with the game finishing in a 3-18 to 2-21 draw after 90-plus minutes of football. The Oak Leaf County won 3-1 on penalties.
GAA President Burns was hailed by many after the game for the speech he made when presenting the trophy to Derry captain Conor Glass. READ MORE:Five talking points as Derry take it to Dublin, Down and Leitrim falter and Burns sounds right tone He said: "Ladies and gentlemen, we have just witnessed some incredible athletes make an exhibition of our game over 90 minutes. You should be proud of every one of them. "Our players are amateur by culture but professional in nature and they showed every skill that we love about gaelic football today in our national stadiu
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »