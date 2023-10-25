Jamie Osborne impresses in Ireland camp ahead of Six Nations

He hasn’t made his international debut yet but Jamie Osborne is already familiar with how things work in Andy Farrell’s Ireland camp. He was brought in first in the autumn of 2021 when he joined the squad for a week as a development player. He was still only 20 at the time. In autumn 2022, Osborne played for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV at the RDS. Though it was a tough night for the Irish side, there were glimpses of the Naas man’s ability as he played 80 minutes in the number 13 shirt.

He kicked on by being named in the main Ireland squad for the 2023 Six Nations, impressing Farrell and his senior players with his performances in training at a pre-championship camp in Portugal. The elevation had been earned through his strong showings for Leinster, with his first three Champions Cup caps at the turn of the year underlining that Osborne could step up from URC level. He did so with apparent comfor





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leinster make five changes to the side that lost to GlasgowJamie Osborne and Rhys Ruddock among those to come into starting line-up for Sharks clash.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 85,8 Read more »

Jamie Ritchie fires Ireland warning shot ahead of crunch World Cup clashIt's do or die for both sides on Saturday evening as they meet in their final World Cup group stage game.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 97,5 Read more »

Gift Grub: Jamie Heaslip & Rob Kearney Talk Ireland v ScotlandIreland are through to the Rugby World Cup quarter finals after a comfortable win over Scotland. Rob Kearney from Virgin Media and Jamie Heaslip from RTE gav...

Source: TodayFM - 🏆 29. / 22,5 Read more »

Celtic snatch late win while Ireland's Jamie McGrath bags Aberdeen braceSt Mirren took a seventh-minute lead at Parkhead before champions forced way back into game.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 85,8 Read more »

Six key battles ahead of Ireland v Scotland in the Rugby World CupThe Celtic cousins know each other very well and, with quarter-final qualification on the line, both will look to dominate the head to heads

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 97,5 Read more »

Six key battles ahead of Ireland v Scotland in the Rugby World CupThe Celtic cousins know each other very well and, with quarter-final qualification on the line, both will look to dominate the head to heads

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 97,5 Read more »