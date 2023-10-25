Jamie Osborne impresses in Ireland camp ahead of Six Nations

He hasn’t made his international debut yet but Jamie Osborne is already familiar with how things work in Andy Farrell’s Ireland camp. He was brought in first in the autumn of 2021 when he joined the squad for a week as a development player. He was still only 20 at the time. In autumn 2022, Osborne played for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV at the RDS. Though it was a tough night for the Irish side, there were glimpses of the Naas man’s ability as he played 80 minutes in the number 13 shirt.
He kicked on by being named in the main Ireland squad for the 2023 Six Nations, impressing Farrell and his senior players with his performances in training at a pre-championship camp in Portugal. The elevation had been earned through his strong showings for Leinster, with his first three Champions Cup caps at the turn of the year underlining that Osborne could step up from URC level. He did so with apparent comfor
