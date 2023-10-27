Jamie Oliver’s mum gave out to him online over one image

Jamie Oliver shared an adorable photo of his eight-month-old baby River Rocket. The only problem was that his mum, Sally, was on hand to give out to him over the baby’s surroundings.Jamie’s mum was quick to respond saying, “This adorable child! He looks so like you as a baby! But please get him off that hard floor now.”

People have been agreeing with Sally, saying she was right to point it out, while others disagree with it. One person said, “Good lord! Apart from Jamie’s mother chiding her own child, which I’ve no issue with, everyone else has no right to tell Jamie to get him off the floor!”bord gais energy theatreDaniel O’Donnell is latest celeb tipped to join Dancing With The StarsFamous WAG and presenter tipped to replace Holly Willoughby on This MorningGiovanni Pernice’s future on Strictly revealed after shock departureLucy Kennedy is back with a bang after moving in with Corrie legend Simon...

