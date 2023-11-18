Jamie Oliver's Chicken Laksa Recipe: A Quick and Flavorful Comfort Food

When winter sets in, there's nothing better than a hot meal to warm yourself up on a cold day. And one of the ultimate comfort food s - that is also quick and easy to make - is a chicken curry. This chicken laksa recipe is perfect for a chilly day and was created by cook Jamie Oliver for a “flavour-packed” meal which only takes around 15 minutes to cook, the Daily Express writes.
READ MORE: Jamie Oliver wrote recipes for his first cookbook 'on back of beer mats' The curry is a straightforward recipe that serves around four people and is a real crowd-pleaser dish. In a video online, Jamie said: “You’re gonna love this one. I’ve literally never met anyone that doesn’t love Laksa. It’s kind of like a soup-come-curry. You’ve got peanuts, citrus, and beautiful crispy chicken .” While this recipe can be served either with rice or rice noodles , it is important to not add any rice to the curry you intend to keep as leftovers and store in the fridge later as it can easily lead to food poisonin
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Herdotie | Read more »
Source: Herdotie | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: Herdotie | Read more »
Source: Herdotie | Read more »