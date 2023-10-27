Jamie Laing Says Spencer Matthews Isn’t Leaving Made In Chelsea

However, Spencer’s BFF Jamie Laing spoke out about the rumours and said that to his knowledge, there isn’t any truth in the reports.this week: “He’s not leaving. I think someone said he was but I don’t think he is leaving.

“But with all these things, until it actually comes from the person, I don’t think we can go with it.” “I would miss him, obviously he’s my best bud. It would suck but I don’t think he’s going anywhere” continued Jamie.The reality TV star then said that he hasn’t any intention of quitting the show in the near future: “When I turn 50 I’ll probably leave. When I’ve got divorced and things on camera.

“When the times right, the times right but I’d have to wait until the time is right” continued Jamie.Harry StylesPrince Harry reportedly has enough material for a second book

Read more:

Herdotie »