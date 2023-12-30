Jamie Dornan Returns for Second Series of Thriller

Jamie Dornan is back as the amnesiac Elliot for a second series of this hit thriller written by Harry and Jack Williams, and his memory is still a bit shaky. In series one Elliot woke up in Australia with no idea who he was or how he got there. He soon remembered how to run, though, as shadowy figures chased him across the Australian outback. In series two, Elliot heads to Ireland to uncover some clues about his family history.

No time to stop for a pint of Guinness, though, as the baddies are still hot on his heels.Maya Stern is trying to process the murder of her husband, Joe. But she’s got a lot more to process when her nannycam captures her supposedly dead husband in the house. What follows is a twisty, turny mystery that will keep you guessing right up to the end. Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Emmet J Scanlan and Joanna Lumley star in this Harlan Coben joint.We all make New Year’s resolutions we never keep, but once again five leaders have to stick to their commitment to starting a new, healthier chapter in their live





