Jamie Dimon plots first sale of JP Morgan shares with plans to offload $141 million of stock

Jamie Dimon, the chief executive at JP Morgan Chase, is planning to sell shares currently worth about $141 million, in the first such transaction since he took the helm at the Wall Street giant almost 18 years ago.

Dimon and his family plan to kick off the disposal of 1 million of the lender’s shares next year for financial diversification and tax-planning purposes, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. JPMorgan shares closed at $140.76 ...

