James Bryce's Handbook of Home Rule: Support for Gladstone's Policy

ExpandIn 1887, James Bryce , Ulster man and distinguished academic and author, published his Handbook of Home Rule: Being Articles on the Irish Question . It was a serious statement of support for Gladstone ’s newly established policy of home rule for Ireland . It contains some fine essays on Irish realities.

In 2023, another Ulster man and distinguished historian and author, Alvin Jackson, published a scholarly and lucid volume revisiting this terrain. As Jackson, the Richard Lodge Professor of History at the University of Edinburgh, points out, WE Gladstone, the great Liberal premier, was a firm believer in the message of the Bryce volume: it was proof of the irrefutable, benign logic of the historic compromise known as Home Rule.

There it is — a sure-fire formula for political success for a community faced with intractable problems of ethnicity, national identity and sometimes language. Jackson is far too serious a historian to fall for this sunburstery and his careful, precise narrative describes, for example, the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. There are many subtle observations along the way: “Supranational aristocracies were not the sole, or even the principal bolster of complex union polities”.

When devolution in Scotland and Wales was introduced by Tony Blair in 1997, there was an overwhelming “Gladstonian” consensus in British politics. Speech after speech in the UK parliament declared that the Scottish movement

James Bryce Handbook Of Home Rule Gladstone Home Rule Ireland Irish Question Earl Spencer Dublin Castle

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James 'Mago' Gately tied to three murders in CAB battle over Coolock homeThe affidavit opened in the High Court on Wednesday alleges Gately is “a leading and prominent member of the Hutch Organised Crime Gang involved in armed robberies and the importation of controlled drugs'

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Alexander Isak breaks 20-goal barrier as Newcastle hit Spurs for fourThe home side impressed at St James’ Park.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Defending Euro champions England warm up for Ireland trip with Sweden drawAlessia Russo nodded home Lauren James’ delivery but Sweden equalised through Fridolina Rolfo.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Shane and Marty's Dublin terrace home makes final of Home of the YearJudges Amanda Bone, Hugh Wallace and Sara Cosgrave were in agreement that this terrace home in Dublin's city centre not only looked great but was highly functional too

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

RTE Home of the Year judge admits he'll never show his own home to viewersThe architect and his husband, Martin Corbett, have been doing up a fire damaged property in Dublin city since 2022

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Home of the Year winners Shane and Marty share their advice for home renovationMarty Campbell and Shane Murray's stunning Dublin home was crowned the winner of this year's Home of the Year earlier this week - they have shared some insight into their renovation journey

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »