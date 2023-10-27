Jake Carter announces Dublin concert

Jake Carter will be taking to the stage in Dublin early next year and we couldn’t be more excited.To celebrate working on new music, Jake has announced a live show.He is set to play The Academy 2 in February and it’s clear the singer is very excited.He confirmed that the gig will be over 14s and that tickets start at €15 plus booking fee.A post shared by MCD Productions (@mcdproductions)

MCD confirmed the news, writing: “Liverpool born Dublin based, @JakeCarterMusic has announced a headline show at Dublin’s Academy 2 on Sat 3rd Feb.” Jake has already made a name for himself in the world of creative arts through his victory on Dancing With The Stars as well as acting roles in a number of stage shows.

While he enjoys the idea of continuing to bring that triple threat of acting, dancing and singing, music is Jake’s first love. The 25-year-old is now seeking to firmly establish himself as a pop star in the mould of Harry Styles and Tom Brennan and to create music that reflects who he really is and not who people think he should be. headtopics.com

