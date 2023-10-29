Jailed serial killer Yousef Palani to be segregated from other prisoners

Serial killer Yousef Palani will be kept segregated from other prisoners as he is deemed too dangerous to mix with other inmates.A source told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “Palani was kept well away from everybody while he was on remand at Castlerea Prison.

READ MORE:Brave survivor of double killer Yousef Palani could see 'evil' in the monster moments before he was stabbed in the eye “He had killed two men from nearby Sligo and inmates were not too happy... they were ‘local men’ in their eyes.

“He didn’t engage with prison staff and stayed in his cell where he prayed numerous times a day due to his Muslim faith. “There is a high probability that he will never be allowed to mix with any other inmate due to his level of anger and violence shown towards other men.” headtopics.com

Palani was driven by his hatred of gay men and decapitated one of his victims - who he met through gay dating apps Grindr and Kik using a fake profile - in his own home.The double killer was also sentenced for an attack on Anthony Burke which left him blind in one eye.

His violent spree was halted when he was lifted at gunpoint at his family home in the early hours of April 13, 2022. Mystery surrounds the origin of EUR357,000 in cash found hidden at his home during a five-day search by gardai. headtopics.com

