Jack Sheehan: With support for unions at an all-time high, Trump and Biden are in a race to win working-class votes

The UAW victory comes amid a resurgence in American trade unions, in secular decline since the 1970s. Since at least the Reagan administration, unions came under serious assault at federal and state level. Following sporadic but often massive labour actions in recent years, like the Red for Ed teachers’ strikes, the pandemic led to several rapid mobilisations around worker protection. Since then, inflation has made organising for better pay an urgent necessity.

After the defeat of the second Sanders campaign, many activists disillusioned with electoral politics refocused their efforts into labour fights.Membership numbers remain low, and are even declining, but militancy is clearly on the rise in several sectors. A wave of independent organising swept through Starbucks franchises over the last three years, leading toin organising centres of logistics like Amazon warehouses, long a target.

Hawley or Trump’s supposed proletarian fever is based not in actual support for labour struggle or workers themselves, but rather in a kind of affective appeal to nostalgic images of American labour: the white man coming home from the factory, covered in oil or soot, propping up the post-war suburbs of great American cities. These ideas bear little resemblance to the actual working class of the US today, more likely to be a non-white woman working as a home healthcare aid than a steel worker.

Since Trump rose to prominence in the Republican party, sections of the party have been loudly announcing themselves as the new party of the working class

