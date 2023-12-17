Jack Murphy: A Family-Run Business Championing Women

A family-run business designed in Dublin, Jack Murphy is a favourite with royals, celebrities and locals alike. Famous for its long-lasting quality and stylish pieces, the new vision for the brand is to champion women. Here, CEO Sarah Murphy, tells us more about the collection.Jack Murphy is a third-generation Irish family business. Jack Murphy was started by my grandad Jack just after the Second World War. His career began in corsetry, setting up a small niche business in Skerries, Co. Dublin.

His expertise, commitment and passion remain in the brand’s DNA today. My dad, Michael, joined him years later and is the one who made Jack Murphy the brand it is today. Taking his father’s knowledge of corsetry to outwear garments, he created a tailored silhouette for functional garments – something that we continue to strive for. Our journey has evolved, but our roots remain the same. From Jack’s original focus on corsetry to Michael’s pivot into outerwear, we have consistently strived for innovation while respecting our heritage





