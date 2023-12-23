Jack McCaffrey reflects on his career and passion for working with kids

Jack McCaffrey: ‘After my hamstring exploded for the 10th time, I was thinking ‘what am I doing’?’ ‘You get your game time and then if you play well hopefully you can build it all the way up,’ says O’Callaghan“For me, I always enjoyed working with kids, from being involved with the GAA and coaching,” he says. “Clontarf is a great club for getting teenage boys and girls involved in coaching early on, so that was always in the back of my mind, starting out in college.

“I don’t think paediatrics jumped out hugely at first, then I decided on an intern job which involved three months’ paediatrics and I just loved it. Kids are just great, and adults are just that bit too complicated! “Probably not specifically the neonates, this year has to be done regardless of where you’re going to end up. For me, I prefer having that bit of a chat with the kids, knocking some fun out of them, which you can’t really do with babies, but of course they are good fun in their own wa





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Era at Out-Half for Ireland: Jack Crowley the Favourite to Replace Johnny SextonJack Crowley is the favourite to replace Johnny Sexton as the out-half for Ireland. With Ross Byrne injured, Crowley is expected to wear number 10 for the 2024 Six Nations opener against France.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Jack Murphy: A Family-Run Business Championing WomenCEO Sarah Murphy discusses the third-generation Irish family business, Jack Murphy, and its new vision to champion women. Learn more about the brand's history and commitment to innovation while respecting its heritage.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

No grocery stores, banks, medical facilities or cell phone service. You may not hear from me for a whilePeter Murtagh shares his journey up the Americas and reflects on the themes of movement, dream, and disillusion in American literature.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Bernard Byrne discusses his time with AIB and the future of DavyOutgoing Davy chief executive Bernard Byrne reflects on his challenging experience with AIB during the Irish financial crisis and discusses the future of Davy after his departure.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Amy Huberman: Balancing Work and Family LifeAmy Huberman discusses her busy schedule and the challenges of being a working mother.

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »