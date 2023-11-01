Jack Barry’s decision to step away makes things tricky for Kerry

On that occasion Barry wore the number nine jersey alongside David Moran, who later announced his retirement ahead of this season. With that, Na Gaeil clubmate Diarmuid O’Connor joined him at midfield with increasing impact over the course of the year, before Kerry were eventually undone by Dublin in the All-Ireland final.

“Jack has been an absolute colossus for us for a long time,” Kavanagh told the Kerryman. “He’s played football non-stop for the last 20 years for us and for Kerry for the last few years and, we would wish him the absolute best.

Within a week of that loss, Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor were both back with the county, and O’Connor, still only 23 and an All Star nominee this year, is certainly poised to continue his grip in one half of the Kerry midfield.

Last year’s All-Ireland winning captain Joe O’Connor from Austin Stacks is also coming back into the reckoning after missing most of this season after tearing his cruciate ligament back in September 2022, two months after lifting the Sam Maguire along with Seánie O’Shea.

The 2021 Kerry finalists, Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys, and now both at intermediate grade, O’Rahillys coming down after the relegation playoff lost to Na Gaeil last Saturday, after extra-time. “O’Rahillys are in a position nobody wants to be in but they can’t come out and say this because they might be deemed sore losers. But I think it’s an absolute disgrace that after that performance today, that effort, everything they invested in not just this year but every year, that are gone from the county championship, an established club.

