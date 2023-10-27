Ivanka Trump must testify at father’s fraud trial, court rules

The judge says Ivanka Trump 'clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York'. Photograph: House Select Committee via APA New York judge has rejected Ivanka Trump’s argument that she should not have to testify at her father Donald Trump’s fraud trial.

Ivanka Trump’s lawyers – she has hired a separate legal team from her father – showed up to court on Friday to argue against a subpoena to testify from the New York attorney general Letitia James’s office, which brought the $250 million (€236 million) fraud case against the former president, his eldest sons and other Trump executives.

“At the end of the day, your honour, they just don’t have jurisdiction over her,” Ivanka Trump’s attorney, Bennet Moskowitz, told the judge. Her lawyers argued that Ms Trump no longer lives in New York and stepped down from her role at the Trump Organization in 2017. headtopics.com

Ivanka Trump had been a defendant in the case until the summer when an appellate court said the specific claims against her were too old. Her brothers Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are still listed as defendants in the case.Bodies pile up in Gaza as grieving relatives struggle to bury the dead

The judge, Arthur Engoron, told the court that he rejected her arguments, saying that she “clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York”, citing documents that show Ms Trump still has property and business ties in New York. headtopics.com

The former president and his adult children are all on the state’s witness list. Trump said he planned to testify. While Trump and his children will not face jail time if they refuse to testify, the judge will be able to use any absences against him when deciding the case. Because it is a bench trial, there is no jury, and the judge is the sole decider of the case.

