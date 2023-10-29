ITV responds to claims about potential new Love Island host

According to reports, producers of the show are considering our very own Maura Higgins to take over from Laura Whitmore.

According to The Sun, the bosses have their eye on Maya Jama as well but feel Maura could relate a lot more to the contestants after appearing in the villa in 2019. Laura took over hosting duties from Caroline Flack, who passed away last year. ITV has since said any rumours about a new host are “untrue.”

A source told The Sun: “Producers are keen to keep the show fresh and are keeping their options open. “They have been impressed with both Maya and Maura, and think either could bring the necessary pizzazz and sexiness to the role. headtopics.com

“They want someone who is fun and can connect with people. Maura has obviously taken part in the show herself and knows it inside out so could easily relate to contestants and what they are going through.”

Despite claims that bosses are looking towards these two presenters to take over, a spokesperson for ITV told MailOnline that rumours of Laura leaving the series are “untrue” and they feel that she has done a “fantastic” job on the show. headtopics.com

Either way, producers may still be looking to “revamp” the series next year after the show saw the lowest viewing figures in the series’s history. With 299,400 people tuning in for this year’s final, over 372,000 watched as Greg and Amber were crowned winners in 2019.

While Laura Whitmore hosted the series, fans couldn’t help but notice she didn’t appear much in the actual villa. Due to Covid restrictions, it wasn’t as possible but many still felt her absence. headtopics.com

