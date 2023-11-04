Italian town offers young people €28,000 to move and live there

A small Italian town is offering young people the opportunity of a lifetime, with a chance to get paid thousands to uproot and move to the idyllic spot. Calabria, a stunning region in southern Italy affectionately referred to as the country’s “toe” due to its geographic position, is asking people under the age of 40 to relocate to the sunspot - with around €28,000 to make the deal sweeter

. However, there are a few catches for anyone hoping to hop on the Active Residency Income Project launched for the region in 2021. To apply for the project you must be eligible meaning you have to either be 40 years old or younger, head to a town in the region with less than 2,000 inhabitants, be ready to move in just 90 days after accepting the offer, be an EU citizen, and lastly either set up a new business or take up a post in one that requires someone. READ MORE: Stunning country in Europe is 'by far the cheapest place to live' for Irish moving abroad This could mean accepting a job in a restaurant, a hotel or even a local shop. The money will also either be paid in monthly stipends, amounting to around €1,000 to €800 or a lump sum of between €28,000 to €30,000 paid over three years. The lump sum could be used for the set-up of a new business. The region has a tonne of beautiful towns and villages with less than 2,000 applicants, including Civita, Samo and Precacore, Aieta, and Bov

