Italian region will pay you €30,000 to move there if you’re the right age

Those of you under 40 and tempted to make the move are being offered €30,000 to move there, but there are a few caveats.Firstly, you would have to be willing to move to Calabria within the 90 days from their successful application and secondly, you must be willing to breathe life into the local economy by starting up a new business that will benefit residents or taking up one of the jobs that need filling.

Councillor Gianluca Gallo, the brains behind the idea, explained: “We want to make demand for jobs meet supply, that’s why we’ve asked villages to tell us what type of professionals they’re missing to attract specific workers.

“We’ve had a huge interest from villages and hopefully, if this first scheme works, more are likely to follow in coming years.”

