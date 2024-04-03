Italian Jockey Stefano Cherchi Dies Following Fall in Australia

Italian jockey Stefano Cherchi tragically died at the age of 23 following a fall in Australia. He had been racing Down Under when he suffered a serious fall in Canberra. Cherchi had been in an induced coma in a Canberra hospital intensive care unit since the accident on March 20.

His death was confirmed by NSW Jockeys on Wednesday. Cherchi had ridden 106 winners in Britain and had recorded two since arriving in Australia in January.

