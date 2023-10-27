Italian Actor In A Coma After Live Suicide Scene Goes Drastically Wrong

An Italian actor has been taken to hospital where he remains in a coma after a live suicide scene went drastically wrong., police are now investigating the incident which occurred at the Teatro Lux, Pisa, and interviews of cast, crew members and the actor’s family members are currently taking place.is a six-part immersive theatre experience in which audience members can walk between scenes and among actors.

Schumacher was performing a suicide scene with a rope hanging from a fig tree in the courtyard of the theatre when an audience member raised the alarm that something had gone wrong. According to other actors, a box that Schumacher was supposed to stand in while in the noose had been removed and he wasn’t wearing his body harness, which was meant to catch him if he did fall from the box to avoid strangling.

One of Schumacher’s fellow actors explained: “The noose should have been fake and a harness should have caught him if he fell.“We are shocked. No one, not even us, understands how this happened and it will be up to the police to shed light on it.” headtopics.com

De Luca revealed that Raphael opted for a last minute change of script, choosing hanging instead of gunshots for his character’s demise.“My son recently lost his father and had ended a relationship but had found his serenity again.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Tonali to serve 10-month ban for betting breaches - Italian federationThe Italian midfielder will miss the rest of the season along with next summer’s European Championships. Read more ⮕

Sandro Tonali: Italian FA agrees 10-month ban for Newcastle footballerNewcastle manager Eddie Howe vows to stand by midfielder, as he is punished for breaking Italian gambling regulations Read more ⮕

Morgan Freeman responds after women come forward with sexual harassment claimsEight women accused the actor of inappropriate behaviour and harassment on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Actor Reveals He Has Been Successfully Treated For CancerThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Actor and comedian Niall Tóibín has diedTóibín died on Wednesday morning after a long illness. Read more ⮕

Actor Ben Woolf Has Died, Aged 34The website for Irish women Read more ⮕