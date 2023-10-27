Italian Actor In A Coma After Live Suicide Scene Goes Drastically Wrong

An Italian actor has been taken to hospital where he remains in a coma after a live suicide scene went drastically wrong., police are now investigating the incident which occurred at the Teatro Lux, Pisa, and interviews of cast, crew members and the actor’s family members are currently taking place.is a six-part immersive theatre experience in which audience members can walk between scenes and among actors.
Schumacher was performing a suicide scene with a rope hanging from a fig tree in the courtyard of the theatre when an audience member raised the alarm that something had gone wrong. According to other actors, a box that Schumacher was supposed to stand in while in the noose had been removed and he wasn’t wearing his body harness, which was meant to catch him if he did fall from the box to avoid strangling.
One of Schumacher's fellow actors explained: "The noose should have been fake and a harness should have caught him if he fell."We are shocked. No one, not even us, understands how this happened and it will be up to the police to shed light on it."
De Luca revealed that Raphael opted for a last minute change of script, choosing hanging instead of gunshots for his character’s demise.“My son recently lost his father and had ended a relationship but had found his serenity again.