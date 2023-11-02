‘It would be transformative’: Liffey crossing Farmleigh Bridge has been restored, but will it ever be reused?

It was closed to the public for 50 years, having been allowed to deteriorate to a ruinous state, with its walkway entirely lost. Following a €1.5 million investment by Fingal County Council, damaged bearings have been replaced, masonry abutments repaired and a protective coating applied to the Victorian steel structure.

“We were delighted when the council said they would restore it, but then really disappointed they weren’t going to reopen it. We need to get people using it so it doesn’t go into decline again.”The bridge could be a catalyst for the creation of a Liffey park, running beside the river all the way to Lucan, says Joe Byrne, chairman of the Liffey Valley Park Alliance.

“We have had the support of all parties, and protections have been put in the county development plans so the lands are all classed as amenity lands and green areas, and we consider that a success. However, we have not had the same success with the development of a greenway.

Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie says reopening the bridge would “unlock the potential of the Liffey Valley park that was promised more than 20 years ago” and link a number of green spaces along the Liffey to the west of the city.

“One of the barriers to creating a Liffey Valley park was that there are multiple owners of these lands, but what I would say is: look to the Great Western Greenway in Mayo or the Beara peninsula, where there are trails and greenways created in partnership with landowners.”Fingal County Council said the feasibility of reopening the bridge to pedestrians would be assessed following completion of the restoration.

