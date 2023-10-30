‘It would appear now that some people do appreciate my work’: What WB Yeats told The Irish Times in 1923 about his Nobel win

The Stockholm Tidningin states that it is expected that the Nobel Prize for Literature will be awarded this year to Mr WB Yeats.Interviewed by an Irish Times representative last night, Mr Yeats expressed surprise. His interrogator, he said, was the first person to acquaint him with the tidings – “but, well,” he added, with a smile, “this must be a fable. I had no idea that I ever could be worthy of such a distinction; although it would appear now that some people do appreciate my work.

“That,” said Mr Yeats with a chuckle, “was the nearest approach in my career to winning the Nobel Prize.” The Nobel prize-winners number some of the greatest names in the literary history of our age. Last year the prize was awarded to Benavente, the great Spaniard, and the august company to which Mr Yeats has been elected includes Anatole France, Gerhart Hauptmann, Knut Hamsun and Romain Rolland. The only other English-speaking writers in the list are Rudyard Kipling and Rabindranath Tagore.

We prefer to believe, however, that the choice of Mr Yeats as the most worthy candidate for the Nobel Prize is a more personal compliment to his lyric art. The music of his poetry has carried the folk genius of Ireland to the ends of the earth. The purity and subtlety of his lyric style have lifted his work far above the welter of vers libre and pretentious rhyming in which the souls of Europe’s modern singers have been poured forth to a jaded world. headtopics.com

Nobel laureate: ‘If the prize is a small one,’ the poet said to Mrs Yeats, ‘we will spend it and be rich; if it is a large one we will invest it and be substantial.’ Photograph: Keystone/Getty In the course of an interview with our representative, Mr Yeats said that he assumed that the Nobel committee had chosen him principally on account of his work in the Irish drama. He had founded the Abbey Theatre, which gave Synge and Lady Gregory to the world, and he felt that the prize had been awarded rather to the Anglo-Irish literary movement than to himself.

