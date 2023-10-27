‘It Was A Brilliant Way To Say Goodbye’ – Coronation Street Actor Announces His Departure From The Soap

The actor, who plays Kal Nazir in the soap, confirmed today that he will soon be leaving our screens but promised viewers that he will be part of a “fantastic exit storyline” in the lead-up to his departure.
“When I was told about this storyline, I felt it was a brilliant way to say goodbye to Kal and I am really looking forward to filming my departure scenes,” said Mistry. “I want to thank Stuart and the team for giving me the opportunity to be part of such a fantastic show. This is the longest I have ever been in one job and I have enjoyed it immensely.”, producer Stuart Blackburn said that Kal’s departure “will be a big part of the fantastic spring and summer of drama on Coronation Street”.
“We discussed the plot idea with Jimi and we all feel it is a great storyline which will have huge ramifications for the Nazirs and Leanne going forward. “Jimi is a talented actor and an asset to the show and we will be sorry to see him go, but this is a fantastic exit storyline there are still many twists and turns for the character in the coming months. headtopics.com
– These Impressions Of Patrick Stewart And Ian McKellen By James McAvoy, Hugh Jackman And Michael Fassbender Are BrilliantThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕