It Started With A Dress: Halloween Tricks (In A Good Way)

In a new weekly feature, Her.ie newbie Liz is going to share her weight loss journey. She’ll be filling you in on fighting temptation, her willpower struggles with the cocktail menu and taking painfully slow steps towards regular exercise. All in the name of a dress.Hanging on the wall at the end of my bed is the constant reminder I plan on shedding nearly two stone this year.

No more giving out to myself, or testing my limits with points and counting. I decided to eat healthy, stick to the healthy and filling plan and leave my calculations by the wayside. I packed my lunches and ate a real breakfast every day, being sure to change things up. With the exception of a take-away on Friday evening and a few slices of pizza last night, nothing passed my lips that wasn’t homemade and in fairness we have those extra 49 points for a reason.

I want to lose weight, not my mind. I need a cheat meal every once in a while. Even if it’s just so I’m not in front of the cooker. I even met up with some friends to celebrate Halloween, and even though I had a drink or two, I stuck to spirits and danced it all off with some pretty serious (ok, dodgy) dance moves. headtopics.com

With Halloween in the air, I decided I’d trick my body into a bit more exercise this week. Nothing that was going to see me win any medals in the Olympics, but enough for me to realise it’s not ok for me to be naturally exhausted after an hour’s exertion.So this week I did two 10k walks (admittedly one I was lured into with the promise of going to lunch after), and one with my brother Ally and the dog, which admittedly didn’t feel like too much hard work.

Yes, apparently we’re big kids, but I kind of love it that way. Here’s something we prepared earlier. I’m clearly a fashion expert too, clashing colours and all that jazz. You know my weight, I think this is the least of my worries.I spent time with friends and family and I made the weight loss efforts fit in around meeting people, catching up and taking the scales stress out of the bathroom.Well that might answer how this week I lose 2.5lbs. headtopics.com

