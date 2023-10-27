It’s Treat Time! Fashion Designer Posts Image Of Yummy Cronuts To Instagram

Yes, it may seem hard to believe, but it seems Victoria Beckham does in fact allow herself the odd sweet treat!

The singer turned fashion designer enjoyed a successful showing of her Spring ’14 collection yesterday at New York Fashion Week and obvioulsy decided a treat was in order. She uploaded a snap of the cronuts; half croissant, half doughnut hybrid with the caption”Breakfast! Cronuts x vb”. Seeing as Victoria is one of the slimmest celebrities around it’s hard to believe she indulged.aims to keep the body’s pH between 7.35 and 7.45 to and reduce the strain on the body’s digestive system.

Her line went down a storm featuring cool separates, pleated skirts and geometric patterns, it’s definitely one of the most wearable collections so far. Hats off to her we say, gorgeous family and successful career to boot… now go have a cronut or three Vic!Feature-homepageHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’ headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

What is the right age to let your child trick or treat without an adult?Halloween is only a few days away when the children of Ireland will be out and about trick-or-treating. But what is the right age for children to go alone? ... Read more ⮕

Recipe For Success: Treat Yourself To A Succulent Rack Of Lamb From Head Chef Clement PavieThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

What is ‘chicken skin’ and how can I effectively treat it?You may have heard of chicken skin before, and especially since it's been trending on social media, it's come up in conversation a lot more. Read more ⮕

Fashion High Five: Dark, Dramatic And Moody Florals Are In Full Bloom For Autumn/WinterThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Has Roy Keane been taking fashion tips from his mate Serge from Kasabian?The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Fashion High Five: Best Of The BootsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕