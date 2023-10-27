It’s official! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed a baby boy

The news was announced today via the Sussex Royal Instagram page saying that the couple had, indeed, welcomed a baby boy.
“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” a statement reads.
"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.
The couple went on to say that the news would be shared with everyone once they had the chance to celebrate "privately as a new family'.
They shared the news that they were expecting their first child in October of last year after arriving in Australia to undertake a joint royal tour.
The announcement followed weeks of speculation that Meghan was pregnant and the official statement was met with delight from fans of the royal couple. Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.