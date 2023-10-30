It's lift-off for long-haul Kyra with world-class Katie as her strike partner

Kyra Carusa's long-haul Atlantic crossings have been made easier - now she has Katie McCabe as her Ireland strike partner.

While Ireland's Group B1 opponents are not of the top tier variety, the 27-year-old has tripled her tally since her senior international debut in 2021. There could be more to come in Tuesday's return against the group minnows.

McCabe, a Ballon d'Or nominee tonight, has played a massive part in that and provided the assists for both goals at Tallaght Stadium. "She works so well off the ball, it sticks to her. It's the same with Denise (O'Sullivan) - sometimes they just lay balls into you and you're just like, 'Thank you so much!' headtopics.com

"But honestly, the easiest ones are the ones where you think the most about it and those can be the ones that can be the hardest to score. But what a ball through from Katie. Carusa, who qualifies through Irish-born grandparents, returned to her birthplace after the World Cup when she joined San Diego Wave in August.

She said: “Home is home and San Diego is San Diego! I mean, I played my full professional career in Europe and I didn’t know if it was the time to come back or not. “I’d say a big difference between the European game and the NWSL, or the US game, is the emphasis on physicality, but in 2023, it has gotten a lot closer. headtopics.com

"It was a decision that I didn’t know I needed to make. It has been starting out pretty well for me and it has really helped my game and my ability. I’m happy to see that.

Hat-trick, two assists, torn tricep - Katie McCabe's 'complete performance'Ireland’s Ballon d’Or nominee was outstanding against Albania. Read more ⮕

