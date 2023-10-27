It’s going to be an absolute SCORCHER across Ireland today

We don’t complain too much, it’s not in our nature, but it’s safe to say the Irish summer has been a bit of a mixed bag of late. Slightly muggy and with no real indication of whether we’ll get torrential rain or blistering sunshine, we’ve all been winging it.

Well, we can rest easy today and finally get those legs out, as it’s going to be a glorious day of sunshine across the country (for the most part).it will be warm and sunny for many parts with highs of 21 to 26 degrees in light breezes.

Read more:

Herdotie »

This could suggest that we’re going to have a White Christmas across IrelandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Bank of Ireland hikes variable mortgage rates 0.25% effective todayIt is the bank’s first change to its variable rates since the European Central Bank started raising interest rates Read more ⮕

Disinformation poses ‘serious threat’ to Ireland's democracy and national securityEuropean Movement Ireland (EMI) told an Oireachtas committee that the number of Irish people unsure if EU is moving in the right direction has jumped from 18 to 27 per cent Read more ⮕

Why a course on consent behind bars 'needs to be done all over Ireland'Workshops have been taking place at the Hydebank Wood Secure College for young offenders in Belfast, run by White Ribbon NI Read more ⮕

This county has the highest rate of divorce in all of IrelandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Social pictures from our Breast Cancer Ireland charity event, Shades of StrengthIn honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we hosted a charity event for breast cancer survivors and their families... Read more ⮕