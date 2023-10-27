Richie Holland has fired up the Rebel Army by declaring: ‘It’s Cork City against the rest of the world’.

But even Holland - the interim manager - knows that is highly unlikely as City face into their final three games of the season.Ahead of tonight’s clash with Derry City and Monday’s rearranged home game with Shamrock Rovers, they are six points adrift of Sligo Rovers who have two games left.

“I’m trying to change the mentality a small bit,” he said. “I’m a Cork man and obviously this hurts, being in this situation. “That’s the kind of mentality, the siege mentality, I want to bring in here and the boys have bought into that a little bit as well. headtopics.com

Holland continued: ”You just feel a little bit different down here. The connection with the fans, the Rebel County, we're all in it together. Derry would be similar. “Until you're living it down here and you're experiencing it first hand, a lot of people are taken by surprise when they join the club as to how big it is.”

“I see it as an honour,” he said yesterday. “No matter how difficult times are this year, I wake up in the morning and come into this job and it's the best job in the world. “This is an honour for me to even sit here (in a press conference) and do this kind of stuff and then tonight, going out in front of that crowd. headtopics.com

