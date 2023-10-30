'It’s a fantastic story' - From AIL and day job to Leinster debut

WHILE SATURDAY’S UNITED Rugby Championship clash between Leinster and the Sharks at the RDS was a landmark 100th appearance for their dependable back-row star Max Deegan, it was also a special day for a player that is familiar to followers of the domestic game in Ireland.

With Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher yet to be reintegrated back into the squad following Ireland’s World Cup campaign, he was immediately brought into the matchday 23 for the province’s first home game of the season and was introduced in place of Lee Barron on 67 minutes.

Advertisement “Dylan has done a pre-season with us in the past and it was amazing to see him out there today. He was ready. Always be ready for when the opportunity arises! It’s a fantastic story,” Cullen remarked in the media room at the RDS after Saturday’s game. headtopics.com

Interestingly, Barron and Donnellan weren’t the only Leinster players to fulfil the duties of a hooker over the course of their 34-13 bonus point victory at the weekend. Much like Josh van der Flier against Scotland in this year’s Six Nations Championship, openside flanker Scott Penny was tasked with being a stand-in line-out thrower while Barron was in the sin-bin at the start of the second half.

Cullen was pleased with the way his players dealt with their temporary numerical disadvantage in the third-quarter and, having lost out to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in their opening game six days earlier, he was also glad to get up and running in the new URC campaign. headtopics.com

