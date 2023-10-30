It’s a family affair: there’s a lovely story behind this Irish wedding

Marie-Claire Meehan got in touch to tell us the lovely tale behind her sister Helen’s recent wedding and it was so lovely, we wanted to share it with the masses.

The Meehan family own a bridal boutique in Newry, Bridal by Seven, and Helen decided to have her six sisters as bridesmaids on the day. Helen chose a Rosa Clara Couture design to marry Daniel Hughes and her sisters wore Rosa Clara Cocktail dresses, below are the seven women pictured with their proud parents.

