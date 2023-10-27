'It’s a big inspiration for us' - Poom on chats with 1980s four-in-a-row heroes

Talk of four-in-a-row was alien to Markus Poom when he arrived in Tallaght at the start of the season.

Poom joined Rovers on-loan from Flora Tallinn for the 2023 season and settled quickly into life in Irish football.His status as a fan favourite was cemented on Monday night when his goal in the 5-0 win over Drogheda United was greeted with a roar of ‘Poooooom’ from the Hoops supporters.

Recalling chats with members of the 1980s four-in-a-row side, he said: “Obviously it’s a big inspiration for us. “It’s a big task but you just have to focus on the now and in training every day and also in the games, take every game as it comes, just try to kind of live up to their standards, to be fair.” headtopics.com

“From my point of view, it would be a privilege to get that kind of thing onto your name so it’s something no one can take away from you. “It will be a big game in that term. If you want to win the League you want to beat the best as well,” said Poom.

Poom paid tribute to Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, but added that his future beyond his current loan spell was up in the air. “Me being a new player I could sense what the players were talking about. It wasn’t tense. It wasn’t anxious. headtopics.com

“They’ve been a good voice for us in the changing room. For me, it’s been brilliant. He’s a top manager and he’s got a really bright future ahead of him.”

