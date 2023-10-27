It looks like American Apparel is relaunching its website again

At one stage it was the go-to for all things casual and dressy, and then, within a instant, nobody stepped foot inside the shop. It was empty, uncool, and we were all just over it.
We said goodbye to disco pants and leotards, and soon the store filed for bankruptcy before completely closing down all of its stores by April 2017.A Canadian wholesale company called Gildan Activewear bought the company at auction for $88 million. They acquired the brand’s intellectual property and some of its manufacturing equipment.
However, within a year it seems like American Apparel has made somewhat of a comeback, as the company is relaunching its website… and it's taking a kinda/sorta/not really different turn."Women feel so conflicted about being sexual right now, but we're taking a position to still be sexy, unapologetically so, but from an empowered female perspective."
The design of the clothing doesn’t seem to be much different from what we bought back in 2012… but the company is going to go a different route with its advertising.