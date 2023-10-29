'It feels a bit surreal' - Jones earns second RWC winner's medal

Murray Kinsella Reports from Paris THIS WONDERFUL, WILD, glorious adventure in the coaching world that Felix Jones is enjoying started with a call from the late Anthony Foley.

In the bowels of the Stade de France last night, with his second World Cup winner’s medal around his neck, a deeply grateful Jones recalled getting that call from ‘Axel.’ Jones underlines his gratitude towards Foley for giving him a shot as a coach, adding, “He didn’t have to do that.”It was during the 2015/16 season when Jones went out and visited schools and clubs to pick up as much as he could about the art of coaching. He was also studying for a Master’s degree in sports, exercise, and performance psychology at the University of Limerick and had two young kids with his partner, Lyanne.

“There are many guys who helped me along the way and there are so many club coaches, amateur coaches, and professional coaches that I reached out to and they’ve all helped. To be honest, I’ve just been given a leg-up by a lot of people.” headtopics.com

Jones’ family were in Paris for the final, with his sons Freddie and Alfie proudly showing off their dad’s medal, and there was the usual level of support from back home. As this World Cup showed yet again, they were remarkably resilient and adaptable on the rugby pitch, even under the most intense pressure.

