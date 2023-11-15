Issues Faced by Tenants in Privately Rented Dwellings Revealed in Analysis of Tribunal Reports

People residing in privately rented dwellings experienced various issues such as soiled mattresses, CCTV cameras monitoring their actions, rats in kitchens and gardens, and fake police telling them to leave the property. This is according to an analysis of tenancy tribunal reports from the past two years. Rent arrears and overholding were the most common reasons for landlords taking a dispute to the tenancy tribunal, with some tenants owing up to €60,000 in unpaid rent.

