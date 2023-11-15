HEAD TOPICS

Issues Faced by Tenants in Privately Rented Dwellings Revealed in Analysis of Tribunal Reports

IrishTimes1 min.

An analysis of tenancy tribunal reports from the past two years reveals the various issues faced by tenants in privately rented dwellings, including rent arrears, overholding, soiled mattresses, CCTV surveillance, rats, and fake police. Some tenants owe up to €60,000 in unpaid rent.

Tenants, Privately Rented Dwellings, Issues, Rent Arrears, Overholding, Soiled Mattresses, CCTV Surveillance, Rats, Fake Police

People residing in privately rented dwellings experienced various issues such as soiled mattresses, CCTV cameras monitoring their actions, rats in kitchens and gardens, and fake police telling them to leave the property. This is according to an analysis of tenancy tribunal reports from the past two years. Rent arrears and overholding were the most common reasons for landlords taking a dispute to the tenancy tribunal, with some tenants owing up to €60,000 in unpaid rent.

Ireland Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Physical Therapists and Musculoskeletal IssuesMost physical therapists are not qualified to deal with stroke or cardiovascular rehab unless they pursue courses that crossover with physiotherapy. A discussion on the importance of physical therapy for musculoskeletal issues and where to seek help.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Children's Break Time and Playground IssuesLife in the schoolyard: “It’s survival of the fittest. It can be a very intense time. It just doesn’t match how structured, mentored or supported children are in the classrooms”
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMESSPORT: Wicklow Native Liam Scales Reflects on His Career and ChallengesWicklow native Liam Scales, who was on the LOI team of the year in 2021, reflects on his career progression and experiences playing against top teams like Atlético Madrid. He also discusses the challenges faced by Ireland's national team due to injuries. Scales also mentions receiving his PFAI team of the year medal from 2021.
Source: IrishTimesSport | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Children's Break Time and Playground IssuesLife in the schoolyard: “It’s survival of the fittest. It can be a very intense time. It just doesn’t match how structured, mentored or supported children are in the classrooms”
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: Celebrities Revealed for New Season of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!The casting for the new season of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is announced, featuring politician Nigel Farage, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, and Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson among others.
Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »