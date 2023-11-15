Israeli troops search Gaza's main hospital

Israeli troops entered Gaza's biggest hospital on Wednesday and were searching its rooms and basement, following a days-long siege. Al-Shifa hospital has become the main target of the ground operation by Israeli forces, who claim Hamas fighters are located in tunnels beneath it. Israel said its troops uncovered weapons and 'terror infrastructure' inside the hospital compound.
RTENEWS: Israeli Forces Storm Gaza's Largest HospitalIsraeli forces have stormed Gaza 's largest hospital this morning, targeting what they believe is a Hamas command centre housed among thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians
RTENEWS: Irish-Israeli girl believed to be held by Hamas in GazaTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has met the family of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, including her father Thomas, and her half-sister Natali. The eight-year-old is believed to have been abducted by Hamas and is likely being held in Gaza .
RTENEWS: Irish citizens in Gaza may be allowed to exit into EgyptSome Irish citizens in Gaza are being notified that their names may be on the list allowed to exit into Egypt tomorrow through the Rafah crossing. Around 35-40 Irish citizens and their dependents have been trapped in the territory since the conflict escalated in recent weeks.
