Israeli Troops Order Evacuation of Al-Shifa Hospital

Israeli troops have ordered the evacuation of the Al-Shifa hospital over loudspeakers, as troops search for Hamas hideouts. The hospital director was instructed to ensure the evacuation of patients, wounded, displaced and medical staff . Al-Shifa hospital has become the focus of the Israel-Hamas war. Israel claims Hamas operates a base underneath the hospital, a charge the militants deny.





