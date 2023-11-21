Israeli strike kills 15 in Gaza despite truce talks

As Israel and Hamas edged closer to a truce agreement on Tuesday, the fighting in Gaza continued. Fifteen people were killed and 22 others injured in an Israeli strike on a residential apartment in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Tuesday evening according to Al Jazeera TV and a Telegram channel affiliated to Hamas.
