Israeli Strike in Damascus Kills Iranian Revolutionary Guard Members

An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital Damascus has destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least five Iranians. Iranian state television said four advisers from the Revolutionary Guard, who were not named, had been killed in the strike, adding that Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, has been reported by state media as condemning Israel’s action and vowing to respond to “the crimes of the Zionist regime”.





