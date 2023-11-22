Israeli Hostages: Sexual Violence Perpetrated by Hamas

For anyone who has risked a glimpse at social media, the images are indelible. The twisted body of a 23-year-old Israeli-German, another woman barefoot and struggling, hands tied behind her back, the seat of her trousers soaked with blood, being dragged from a pick-up truck then forced back in by her hair as the truck is swarmed by men filming her on their phones. Only the woman and the men closest to her know what is being perpetrated on her.

Survivor and witness testimony, many from the Supernova rave, describe seeing women being raped before they were shot. Was it ever conceivable that Hamas went on that murderous spree on October 7th without perpetrating sexual violence? The need to back a narrative of moral purity versus unadulterated evil is as old as war





