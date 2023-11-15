Israeli Forces Storm Gaza's Largest Hospital

Israeli forces stormed Gaza's largest hospital this morning, targeting what they believe is a Hamas command centre housed among thousands of sick and sheltering civilians. Israeli and Palestinian officials said military operations were taking place at Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, which has been the focal point of days of deadly fighting and nearby aerial bombardments.

A doctor at the hospital told Reuters said gunfire outside the compound forced staff to stay away from windows for their safety. Israeli Army Radio said five Hamas fighters had been killed and that weapons were found inside the Al-Shifa compound. Israel said it launched the raid because Hamas has a command centre underneath Al-Shifa and uses connected tunnels to conceal military operations and to hold hostages. Hamas denies it. "Before entering the hospital our forces were confronted by explosive devices and terrorist squads, fighting ensued in which terrorists were killed," the Israeli military said, without specifying exactly where the firefight took plac

