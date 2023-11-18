Israeli forces order evacuation of Gaza hospital amid airstrikes

Palestinian doctors in Gaza say Israeli forces have ordered the evacuation of patients, medical staff and displaced people from Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Soldiers have been searching the complex where they say Hamas has a command centre in tunnels below ground.

Israeli air strikes on residential blocks in south Gaza has killed at least 32 Palestinians, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it turns to attacking Hamas in the enclave's south after subduing the north. Such a move could compel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled south from the Israeli assault on Gaza City to move again, along with residents of Khan Younis, a city of more than 400,000, worsening a dire humanitarian crisis. "We're asking people to relocate. I know it's not easy for many of them, but we don't want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire," Mark Regev, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC yesterda





